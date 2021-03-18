Unsettling questions surround the motive behind three Atlanta-area spa shootings as Asians in the US face increased hate

Three deadly shootings at Atlanta-area spas killed eight people — six of them Asian women.

Robert Long, 21, was arrested in connection with the attacks 150 miles south of the city, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said he was on his way to Florida to potentially take the lives of more victims.

"When we learned about this last night, we were horrified and the sinking feeling that I had was this had to be a crime related to AAPI hate. As we have learned details of the event unfold, I still believe that this is a racially-motivated crime," Georgia State House Rep. Be Nguyen told CNN on Wednesday. "In this particular case, where the victims were Asian women, we see the intersections of racism, xenophobia, and gender-based violence."

The suspect told police he believed he had a sex addiction and that he saw the spas as "a temptation ... that he wanted to eliminate," Cherokee County sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker said at Wednesday's news conference. However, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said it is still too early to know a motive.