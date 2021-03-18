Unsettling questions surround the motive behind three Atlanta-area spa shootings as Asians in the US face increased hate

Three deadly shootings at Atlanta-area spas killed eight people — six of them Asian women.
Robert Long, 21, was arrested in connection with the attacks 150 miles south of the city, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said he was on his way to Florida to potentially take the lives of more victims.
"When we learned about this last night, we were horrified and the sinking feeling that I had was this had to be a crime related to AAPI hate. As we have learned details of the event unfold, I still believe that this is a racially-motivated crime," Georgia State House Rep. Be Nguyen told CNN on Wednesday. "In this particular case, where the victims were Asian women, we see the intersections of racism, xenophobia, and gender-based violence."
The suspect told police he believed he had a sex addiction and that he saw the spas as "a temptation ... that he wanted to eliminate," Cherokee County sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker said at Wednesday's news conference. However, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said it is still too early to know a motive.
For Asians and Asian Americans facing increased incidents of hate in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the attacks and questions around their motivations only exacerbate existing fears.
The way their race intersects with their gender makes Asian and Asian American women uniquely vulnerable to violence, said Sung Yeon Choimorrow, executive director of the non-profit advocacy group National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum.
In addition to being fetishized and sexualized, Asian women — often working in the service sector — are subject to the same racism that affects Asian Americans more broadly, experts said.
"While we're relieved the suspect was quickly apprehended, we're certainly not at peace as this attack still points to an escalating threat many in the Asian American community feel today," Margaret Huang, President & CEO of Southern Poverty Law Center, said in a statement Wednesday.
Killed at Young's Asian Massage were Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Yan, 49, of Kennesaw; and Daoyou Feng, 44.
The injured survivor was Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, of Acworth, authorities said.
About an hour later and 30 miles away, Atlanta police responded to what was described as a robbery at the Gold Massage Spa on Piedmont Road in Atlanta. Police said they found three people dead.
While there, police received another call of shots fired across the street at the Aroma Therapy Spa, where they found one person dead, Bryant said.
The names of the four victims have not yet been released by authorities.
Bottoms added that she thought "it would be appropriate" if Long was charged with a hate crime.
"Sex" is a hate crime category under Georgia's new law. If Long was targeting women out of hatred for them or scapegoating them for his own problems, it could potentially be a hate crime. The shootings don't have to be racially motivated to constitute a hate crime in Georgia.
A law enforcement source told CNN on Wednesday that Long was recently kicked out of the house by his family due to his sexual addiction, which, the source said, included frequently spending hours watching pornography online. — CNN