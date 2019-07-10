The message on the front page of Alaska's second-largest newspaper was unmistakable.
A nearly 2-inch headline, outlined in red, in Monday's edition of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner contained a single word: OVERRIDE. It appeared over a full-page editorial calling for state lawmakers to "save Alaska" from severe budget vetoes by Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the likely economic devastation that would follow.
Emotions are running high ahead of a joint legislative session Wednesday when legislators will consider overriding vetoes by Dunleavy, a first-term Republican. They include a $130 million reduction in funding for the University of Alaska, whose flagship campus is in Fairbanks.
Dunleavy cut state support for public broadcasting, the state arts council, ocean rangers who monitor cruise ship discharges and a program that provides money to senior citizens who have low or moderate incomes. Among other cuts are reduced spending for Medicaid, reimbursement to communities for school construction, and the Civil Air Patrol, which provides training and search-and-rescue services for Alaska's flying community.
Dunleavy told legislators that the remaining budget focuses on basic responsibilities while understanding the state's fiscal constraints. The House speaker and Senate president believe he went too far.
"The public is speaking loud and clear," said Speaker Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, at a news conference Monday. "They're greatly opposed to the huge vetoes that the governor administered."
"It's affecting all age groups from students who are interested in going to college to seniors who now have to decide if they're going to be able to afford their medicine or heat for their home in the winter or food," said Senate President Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage.
Lawmakers themselves are divided even on where to meet to consider vetoes. Dunleavy called a special session and ordered lawmakers to a makeshift capitol in the gymnasium of a middle school in his hometown of Wasilla. Twenty-one legislators showed up there Monday but could not conduct business because they did not have a quorum.
Most of the 20 members of the Senate and 40 members of the House flew to Juneau, the state capital, to conduct business.
Giessel and Edgmon on Monday acknowledged that they do not have the votes in hand to override Dunleavy's vetoes. They're hoping that pressure brought to bear by constituents will help them get the 45 votes needed.
"I'm getting 60, 70 emails an hour, from all over the state covering all of these different areas," Giessel said.