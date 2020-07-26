US tops 1,000 coronavirus deaths 4 days in a row as experts urge the country to shut down

Coronavirus deaths in the US topped 1,000 four days in a row last week amid ongoing debates on the return of school and mask mandates.
The country recorded 900 new virus-related deaths Saturday, down from the 1,130 reported Friday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 146,460 Americans have died from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
And models project that there will be up to 175,000 deaths linked to the virus by August 15, according to an ensemble forecast published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects there will be around 165,000 US deaths by that time.
The grim patterns come as several states have reported record-breaking numbers of new cases and deaths in the past weeks. Some local leaders have mentioned the possibility of a second stay-at-home order as officials warn of strained testing labs and overwhelmed hospitals.
In Florida, a state that has beat its own record of new cases several times in recent weeks, coronavirus hospitalizations have jumped by nearly 80% since July 4, according to data released to CNN by the state's Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).
And across the state, at least 50 hospitals have no ICU beds available, a number similar to last weekend's.
Last week, a 9-year-old girl with no pre-existing conditions became the state's youngest coronavirus victim. Her family says Kimora "Kimmie" Lynum was taken to a local hospital to treat a "very high" fever.
The girl's cousin and family spokesman Dejeon Cain said the hospital instructed the family to return home. After doing so, the young girl complained of not feeling well and collapsed. She didn't have a detectable heartbeat, Cain added.
Her family says they don't know where the child contracted the virus, as she had appeared healthy and had spent the summer at home. — CNN
