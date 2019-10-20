Missouri running back Tyler Badie (1) is grabbed by Vanderbilt linebacker Dimitri Moore, left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
The Missouri Tigers, the nationally ranked-but-not-for-long Missouri Tigers, the 21-point favored Missouri Tigers, the division-leading Missouri Tigers who were ranked 22nd nationally by The Associated Press, lost to Vanderbilt University Saturday.
They played what might have been their worst game of the four-year Barry Odom regime in the 21-14 loss.
“I think we got out-coached, and I think we got out-executed the entire four quarters,” Odom said. “We could not run the ball, which was frustrating to me that we couldn’t. We didn’t convert near enough on our third downs to give ourselves a chance. And then defensively I felt like we were close — we just couldn’t get off the field. And you look at 120 yards of penalties. We won’t beat anybody when we do that.”
Vaughn scores twice, Vandy upsets No. 22 Missouri 21-14
Missouri defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside (78) and safety Joshuah Bledsoe (18) leave the field after losing to Vanderbilt in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt upset Missouri 21-14. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Vaughn scores twice, Vandy upsets No. 22 Missouri 21-14
Vanderbilt defensive back Allan George, right, intercepts a pass intended for Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, left, in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt upset Missouri 21-14. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Vaughn scores twice, Vandy upsets No. 22 Missouri 21-14
Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason celebrates after Vanderbilt upset Missouri in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 21-14. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Vaughn scores twice, Vandy upsets No. 22 Missouri 21-14
Vanderbilt running back JR Tran-Reno (9) celebrates after Vanderbilt upset Missouri in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 21-14. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Vaughn scores twice, Vandy upsets No. 22 Missouri 21-14
Vanderbilt wide receiver Cam Johnson (7) is congratulated by quarterback Riley Neal (6) after they teamed up for the winning touchdown on a 21-yard pass play against Missouri in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt upset Missouri 21-14. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Vaughn scores twice, Vandy upsets No. 22 Missouri 21-14
Vanderbilt wide receiver Cam Johnson scores the winning touchdown on a 21-yard pass play against Missouri in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt upset Missouri 21-14. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Vaughn scores twice, Vandy upsets No. 22 Missouri 21-14
Missouri head coach Barry Odom watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Vaughn scores twice, Vandy upsets No. 22 Missouri 21-14
Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant runs the ball against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Vaughn scores twice, Vandy upsets No. 22 Missouri 21-14
Missouri running back Tyler Badie (1) is grabbed by Vanderbilt linebacker Dimitri Moore, left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Vaughn scores twice, Vandy upsets No. 22 Missouri 21-14
Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Vaughn scores twice, Vandy upsets No. 22 Missouri 21-14
Missouri wide receiver Kam Scott, right, gets past Vanderbilt safety Brendon Harris (13), left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Vaughn scores twice, Vandy upsets No. 22 Missouri 21-14
Vanderbilt quarterback Mo Hasan (18) passes as Missouri defensive lineman Chris Turner (39) rushes in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Vaughn scores twice, Vandy upsets No. 22 Missouri 21-14
Vanderbilt quarterback Mo Hasan (18) celebrates with offensive lineman Tyler Steen (54) after a play against Missouri in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey