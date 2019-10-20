Team up with us for 99¢
Vaughn scores twice, Vandy upsets No. 22 Missouri 21-14

Missouri running back Tyler Badie (1) is grabbed by Vanderbilt linebacker Dimitri Moore, left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Missouri Tigers, the nationally ranked-but-not-for-long Missouri Tigers, the 21-point favored Missouri Tigers, the division-leading Missouri Tigers who were ranked 22nd nationally by The Associated Press, lost to Vanderbilt University Saturday. 

They played what might have been their worst game of the four-year Barry Odom regime in the 21-14 loss.

“I think we got out-coached, and I think we got out-executed the entire four quarters,” Odom said. “We could not run the ball, which was frustrating to me that we couldn’t. We didn’t convert near enough on our third downs to give ourselves a chance. And then defensively I felt like we were close — we just couldn’t get off the field. And you look at 120 yards of penalties. We won’t beat anybody when we do that.”

