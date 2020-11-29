Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in a Power 5 college football game

Vanderbilt University's Sarah Fuller made college football history Saturday when she became the first woman to play in the Power 5 Conference with a kickoff against the University of Missouri.

Fuller took the opening kickoff in the third quarter. The low kick sailed 30 yards before Missouri's Mason Pack downed it at his team's 35-yard line.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, you have witnessed history," Vanderbilt football tweeted with a video of Fuller being congratulated on the sideline after the kick.

She became the first woman to officially take the field during a football game in a Southeastern Conference and Power 5 Conference game, according to the Vanderbilt athletics' website.

The Power 5 is made up of the biggest athletic conferences, including the SEC, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten Conference, Big 12 Conference and Pac-12 Conference.

"I think it's amazing and incredible. But I'm also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can," Fuller told the school before the game. "Placing that historical aspect aside just helps me focus in on what I need to do. I don't want to let them down in any way."