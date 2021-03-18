Vanessa Bryant names deputies who allegedly took grisly photos of helicopter crash site

In a series of Instagram posts on Wednesday, Vanessa Bryant revealed the names of the four Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies who allegedly took or shared grisly photos of the scene of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna, and seven others.

The posts were of an amended complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles that named deputies Joey Cruz, Rafael Mejia, Michael Russell, and Raul Versales as the defendants, in addition to Los Angeles County, its sheriff and fire departments. The lawsuit seeks damages, claiming negligence and invasion of privacy.

The complaint alleges Cruz "boasted that he had worked at the scene of the accident where Kobe Bryant had died" and showed photos of the crash site to a bartender and a bar patron in January 2020, two days after the crash.

On the same day, Cruz also showed the photos of the Bryants' remains to his niece, according to the complaint.

The bartender who saw the photos then shared with other customers that he had seen the photos and "described specific characteristics of Mr. Bryant's remains," the complaint states.