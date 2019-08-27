An estimated 1.1 million additional vehicles will be able to traverse Missouri roads without a state-mandated safety inspection.
Current law requires every-other-year inspections for vehicles more than 5 years old. The new law requires inspections for vehicles more than 10 years old, or with at least 150,000 miles.
The change affects more than one-fifth of the roughly 5.1 million vehicles registered in the state, according to a nonpartisan fiscal analysis of the proposal.
Rep. J. Eggleston, R-Maysville, who sponsored the legislation, said the inspection requirement presents a “significant burden” to Missourians. He said in addition to the inspection fee, motorists have to take time off work to get their vehicles inspected.