Victims in Tennessee tornado include at least 5 young children

An East Nashville couple and at least five young children died when two powerful tornadoes touched down in Tennessee earlier this week.
They were among the 24 people killed across four counties after storms moved through the state, shredding buildings and toppling power lines.
Authorities have identified the majority of the victims. Their ages range from 2 years to 67 years, and many had been in their homes.
A talented bartender and her partner
Albree Sexton, 33, and Michael Dolfini, 36, were leaving the Attaboy Lounge, an east Nashville cocktail bar, when they were hit by debris, police say.
Dolfini worked there and Sexton was a bartender at The Fox Bar and Cocktail Club, which offered drinks originally created by the couple in their honor.
"Albree was a talented and inspired bartender, but more importantly, she was a bright light and a truly wonderful person," the restaurant wrote on Instagram.
A 4-year-old girl was among 5 children dead
The Collegeside Church of Christ in Cookeville confirmed Wednesday that two of its members were killed in the tornado that hit Putnam County.
Hattie Collins, 4, has died. Authorities said she's one of five children younger than 13 years who died in Putnam County.
Several of her family members are being treated at a local hospital, the church said.
Another church member, 67-year-old Patricia Lane, also died in the tornado, according to the church.
One house standing
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Darrell Jennings walked out his front door and heard screaming.
A tornado had just torn through his quiet Tennessee neighborhood, and the house next door, along with numerous others, had been leveled to its foundations.
Except for a few broken windows, however, the Jennings' house was still standing. It quickly became a shelter for those who were suddenly left with nothing. The next-door neighbors, who had miraculously survived, straggled over. Others joined them.
“It's like we were a beacon,” Amy Jennings said an interview Wednesday. “We had a house full of muddy people in their pajamas. A lot of little babies were screaming. Our teenage kids were amazing. They went into action. They held those kids and got them calm.”
The monstrous tornado tore a 2-mile-long path through the county early Tuesday, killing 18 people, including five children under 13. Another 88 were injured, some of them critically. Crews were still sifting through debris on Wednesday and county officials warned that the death toll could still rise.