Video captures Bloomberg disparaging transgender people

Michael Bloomberg's past keeps haunting him — even his very recent past.
The wealthy White House hopeful referred to transgender people as "he, she or it" last spring and suggested Democratic presidential candidates shouldn't spend time on the campaign trail talking about the rights of "some guy in a dress," claiming it's "not a winning formula," a newly unearthed video reveals.
Bloomberg made the remarks during an appearance at a forum in Manhattan hosted by the Bermuda Business Development Agency on March 21, 2019, a video from the event posted to YouTube shows. BuzzFeed News first reported the video.
"If you go to the middle of the country … (and) your conversation during a presidential election is about some guy wearing a dress and whether he, she, or it can go to the locker room with their daughter, that's not a winning formula for most people," the billionaire ex-New York City mayor says in the video. "They care about health care, they care about education, they care about safety, and all of those kinds of things."
Bloomberg also suggests that Democrats seeking the presidential nomination should avoid talking about transgender people on the stump altogether, suggesting Donald Trump may have been elected in part because of such conversations.
"You can understand where somebody like Trump comes from," Bloomberg said. "You can understand when you look at the Democratic Party, they are so far left that two years ago there was nobody on their side who would take these positions, and today virtually all the candidates for president of the Democratic Party are so progressive. I don't know what progressive means."
The 2019 video was notably unearthed on the same day as Bloomberg's campaign released an ad vowing that the ex-mayor is a major proponent of "inclusivity" for "LGBTQ+" youth.
"I will always stand with the LGBTQ+ community," Bloomberg tweeted along with a link to the new ad.
A Bloomberg campaign spokesman did not directly answer questions from the New York Daily News on how the ad squares with the 2019 video.
Bloomberg, who's expected to make his debut on the presidential debate stage in Nevada on Wednesday night, has had to defend himself against a number of videos from his past resurfacing in recent weeks.
