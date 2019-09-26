A 5-year-old girl going out to her mailbox in suburban Chicago was nearly attacked by a coyote as she was in her front yard.
The tense moments were all caught on her family's surveillance video in Villa Park, Illinois, on Tuesday morning.
In the video, Christine Przybylski, 5, skips out to the family's mailbox. Her mother, Elizabeth, told CNN affiliate WLS she went to see whether her Halloween costume had arrived.
After checking the mail and finding no package, Christine comes skipping back up the driveway and goes to get in the swing hanging from a tree in the front yard. In the video the family posted on YouTube, the coyote can be seen behind her, creeping down the street and watching her.
"When I went to the swing he come by and I was like, going, and then I was like 'Oh my god,'" Christine told WLS.
The coyote comes charging full speed at the young girl, who barely is able to run away from it.
"I feeled its ear," she said. "It almost bited my rib."
The animal then turns away and disappears out of the camera's view as Christine is seen going into the house. A neighbor on a riding lawnmower is seen in the street and could be one of the reasons the animal was spooked.
Moments later, the animal is seen skulking away down the street. Christine's parents said they couldn't believe it until they watched the video.
"He really pursued her violently, and I'm so glad she got away," Elizabeth told WLS.
The coyote hasn't been trapped yet, according to Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which helps manage wildlife preservation. Police in Villa Park contacted the state agency, which gave them information on what to do if the coyote returns.
Best advice? If approached by a coyote, wave your arms and yell. Don't run.