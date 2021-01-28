Video surfaces of Marjorie Taylor Greene confronting Parkland shooting survivor with baseless claims

Video of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene confronting Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg before she was elected to Congress went viral Wednesday amid an uproar over newly reported comments she made in 2018 and 2019.
In the video from March 2019, Greene follows Hogg as he walks toward the US Capitol. She can be heard making false and baseless claims as she asks him a series of questions related to gun rights and how he was able to meet with senators. Hogg continues to walk without addressing Greene.
"He's a coward," Greene says at the end of the video as Hogg walks away, claiming his activism was funded by billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who is often the subject of far-right conspiracy theories, and other liberals. "He can't say one word because he can't defend his stance."
Greene -- who has previously called Hogg "#littleHitler" -- said in a written statement to CNN that the video was taken while she was in Washington, "going from office to office in the Senate to oppose the radical gun control agenda that David Hogg was pushing."
"In 11th grade, one of my fellow student took our school hostage with a gun he brought to our 'gun-free' school," Greene said. "I understand that fear firsthand and I will always work to protect our gun rights so that Americans can defend themselves and others against bad people intent to harm or kill them."
CNN has reached out to Hogg for comment. He tweeted Wednesday morning, "It's so frustrating that we have people like @mtgreenee in Congress that would rather spread conspiracies about mass shootings than confront the reality people are dying everyday from gun violence."
"I just want to do the work and help end gun violence" he said.
He added, "People like @mtgreenee would like you to think we do this work because we see it as fun and we are 'paid off' by Soros. That is anything but true. We organize because we have to -- not because we want to. To suggest otherwise is disgusting."
Seventeen people were killed and more than a dozen others injured on February 14, 2018, when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Hogg survived and has since become a vocal proponent of stricter gun regulation.
Fred Guttenberg, who became an activist after his daughter was shot and killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, said he released the video on Twitter "to shine sunlight" on Greene. Guttenberg has demanded Greene resign after social media posts surfaced showing she agreed with people who said the mass shooting was a "false flag" operation.
"This is what I'm going to do every day until I meet her in person," Guttenberg told CNN, adding, "She and I are going to meet in person, and I will make sure it is recorded because I don't want there to be any question over what was said, how it was said and facts. There won't be any questions as to facts. And I'm going to bring proof of what happened to my daughter." — CNN