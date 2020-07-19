Virus deaths top 600,000, and the virus numbers are increasing in several states

The number of people around the world who have died as a result of the coronavirus has passed the 600,000 mark as countries from the U.S. to South Africa to India struggle to contain infections. Hong Kong also warned of a resurgence in the virus as it issued tougher new rules on the wearing of face masks.
Concerns are rising that the pandemic has found fresh legs over the past few weeks, with Johns Hopkins University and the World Health Organization both recording daily highs in newly reported infections.
Pope Francis said that “the pandemic is showing no sign of stopping” and pointed to those whose suffering from the outbreak is worsened by conflicts.
While the U.S. leads global infections, South Africa now ranks as the fifth worst-hit country in the pandemic with more than 350,000 cases, or around half of all those confirmed on the continent. Its struggles are a sign of potential trouble to come for nations with even fewer health care resources.
India, which has now confirmed more than a million infections, on Sunday reported a 24-hour record surge of 38,902 new cases.
Confirmed global deaths from or with COVID-19 rose to more than 602,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins. The United States tops the list with over 140,000, followed by more than 78,000 in Brazil, 45,000 in the United Kingdom and 38,000 in Mexico.
Infections have been soaring in U.S. states such as Florida, Texas, Arizona, with many blaming a haphazard approach to the lifting of the lockdowns as well as the resistance of some Americans to wearing masks.
Even where the situation has been largely brought under control, new outbreaks continue to worry authorities and prompt the return of some restrictions. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
