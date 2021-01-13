Walmart suspends donations to lawmakers who objected to election certification

Walmart Inc, the world's biggest retailer, joined other major companies in indefinitely suspending donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against President-elect Joe Biden's election certification.

The Arkansas-based company said on Tuesday that in light of last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol, its "political action committee is indefinitely suspending contributions to those members of Congress who voted against the lawful certification of state electoral college votes."

A spokesman for the retailer had said on Sunday that it conducts a review of its political giving after every election cycle and that last week's events would be factored into the company's process. The issue will remain under review over the next few months, the spokesman added.

Blue-chip companies including AT&T Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Mastercard Inc announced similar moves in the past several days.

Other firms such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Alphabet Inc's Google and Union Pacific Corp are withholding contributions from all members of Congress, rather than targeting those who opposed Biden's certification.