The mugshot of an Illinois man wanted for violating his probation went viral for his strong resemblance to the main character on the television show "Breaking Bad."
Todd W. Barrick Jr., 5 is wanted for probation violations related to methamphetamine possession, the Galesburg, Ill., police department wrote on a Facebook post.
But Barrick's photo shows a strong resemblance to the character Walter White on the show, in which actor Bryan Cranston played a high school chemistry teacher who becomes a ruthless drug dealer.
Cranston won four Emmy awards for his portrayal of White during the show's run from 2008-2013.