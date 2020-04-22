Warning of possibly worse winter outbreak and higher summer death toll

(CNN) -- A leading US model has upped its projected coronavirus death toll in August to 66,000 -- a 10% increase from its previous prediction.
The change came as states began updating their number of deaths, adding residents of nursing homes who officials are now counting as presumptive positives, Dr. Chris Murray, the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, said Tuesday.
But as those numbers grow higher and paint the pandemic as larger than previously thought, Murray said the dates of when social distancing measures can be relaxed should also be moved down.
He said his team of experts were taken aback when states like Georgia -- which still has a high number of infections -- announced they'll be easing some restrictions. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has said he expects an uptick in cases as many stores begin to reopen in the state this Friday, but said the state is prepared to handle them.
"If people start to go back to normal social interaction or even progressively go back, the risk of transmission will go up ... and then you go back to the sort of exponential rise that was happening before we put in social distancing," Murray told CNN. "The risk is very great for resurgence from these early openings."
That's as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director gave an ominous forecast of a possible second wave of the virus in the winter.
"There's a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through," CDC Director Robert Redfield told The Washington Post. "We're going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time.
The US has so far recorded more than 825,300 infections and at least 45,075 deaths.
To safely move forward, experts have long emphasized the country should be able to track, trace and isolate cases.
Bolinas, a remote Northern California community, may be one of the first in the world to attempt to test all of its residents for the virus and for the antibodies that maymake people immune.
Less than 2,000 people live in the town and in the first two days of testing, more than 700 residents showed up. The community-wide free testing is voluntary and part of a new study launched by the University of California, San Francisco, that's attempting to get a more complete understanding of how the virus is invisibly spreading.
That unseen spread is something health officials all over the state are trying to tackle, now recommending coronavirus testing for asymptomatic people who live or work in high-risk environments such as nursing homes or hospitals.
The new guidelines, from the state's department of health, were announced in an April 19 memo and make California the first state in the nation to broaden its guidelines for testing to include those without symptoms, state health officials told CNN.
According to a spokesperson from the department, the previous guidance from the CDC was to test high-risk patients with symptoms and healthcare workers with symptoms.
In two different plans for reopening society, economists and public health experts have said millions of tests should be conducted each week before restrictions can be lifted.
One report estimates three to 30 million tests should be conducted weekly, while the other says the US should be conducting 20 million tests each day to get a handle on the pandemic.
So far, the country has performed about 4 million tests. And while federal officials tout the country has testing capacity, some state leaders -- including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker -- have reported that while they may have the necessary machines, they're lacking the materials and staff to run them.
A new test that was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration may mean Americans can mail in their results. The test would allow patients to collect their samples using an at-home test kit and then mail it into the lab for testing, the FDA said Tuesday.
That test could be available in most states to consumers who have a doctor's order within the coming weeks, the agency said.
