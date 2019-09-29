President Donald Trump's administration is investigating the emails of dozens of current and former senior State Department officials who sent emails to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private email, The Washington Post reported Saturday.
Current and former officials tell the Post that as many as 130 officials have been contacted in recent weeks by investigators at the State Department. Those targeted, including senior officials as well as others in lower-level jobs, have been notified that emails they sent years ago have been retroactively classified and now are potential security violations, according to letters reviewed by the Washington Post.
Current officials, as well as former Obama administration officials, told the Post that the uptick in the investigation was an extraordinary crackdown by a Trump administration that has left the security of its own information vulnerable to foreign surveillance.
The report of the intensifying email probe against Trump's 2016 political rival comes days after the release of a whistleblower complaint that alleges Trump abused his official powers "to solicit interference" from Ukraine in the upcoming 2020 election, and that the White House took steps to cover it up. Trump has denied any wrongdoing. A transcript released by the White House shows Trump repeatedly pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, his potential 2020 political rival, and his son, Hunter Biden.
There is no evidence of wrongdoing by Joe or Hunter Biden.
The report comes days after Democrats launched a formal impeachment inquiry into the President.
A former senior US official familiar with the email investigation told the Post the email investigation is a way for Republicans "to keep the Clinton email issue alive." The former official said the probe was "a way to tarnish a whole bunch of Democratic foreign policy people" and discourage them from returning to government service, the Washington Post reports. — CNN