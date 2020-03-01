Washington state investigating possible coronavirus outbreak at a nursing facility

Washington state health officials are investigating a possible outbreak of coronavirus at a long-term nursing facility where two people tested positive for the disease.
More than 50 residents and staff from the Life Care Center in Kirkland are experiencing symptoms, and will be tested for coronavirus, said Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, health officer for Seattle and King County.
The news comes the same day the first U.S. death from coronavirus was reported in Washington state, health officials said Saturday. The man in his 50s, who had underlying health conditions, was not a resident at the care facility.
The two positive tests associated with the nursing facility include a 40-year-old female health care worker who has no known travel outside the US and is in satisfactory condition at a local hospital, officials said. The second patient, a woman in her 70s, is hospitalized in serious condition.
In a statement, the facility said it's not allowing visits from families, volunteers or vendors, and is also placing admissions on hold for the time being.
There are now 71 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in the United States. They include 44 people who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, three people repatriated from China and 24 cases that occurred in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The two dozen cases across the U.S. are in Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington state and Wisconsin.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency Saturday, directing state agencies to use all resources necessary to respond to the outbreak. — CNN