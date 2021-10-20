Watch live: Sam Page media briefing

See the morning media briefing from St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.
The threat came two days after the Post-Dispatch informed the state about a data risk that left vulnerable 100,000 Social Security numbers.
The Post-Dispatch discovered the vulnerability in a web application that allowed the public to search teacher certifications and credentials.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been probing drug dealing and gun violence in the Castle Point area for months.
Judge takes shot at Attorney General Eric Schmitt for playing politics with mandates.
Rodney LaRue waited 38 minutes for an ambulance after he was hit by a car while riding his scooter, video shows.
Judge issues $24,000 in fines to four NFL owners, orders them to pay $25,000 in attorney’s fees and threatens to hold them in contempt.
Officials are eyeing federal stimulus money to pay for an overhaul of Missouri’s aging IT infrastructure.
Mary Hughes still doesn't believe the whole story about how her son died, but she got closure recently with a sentencing.
The hunter shot the bear in southwestern Missouri.
The investigation comes as a separate flaw discovered by the Post-Dispatch has enraged Gov. Mike Parson.
