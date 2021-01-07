Watch now: Claire McCaskill condemns Sen. Josh Hawley's objection to electoral college results

Most-read stories in this section
4 dead after pro-Trump mob storms the Capitol, occupies Congress
Messenger: Hawley sets the Constitution on fire, and chaos ensues
Pentagon activates 6,200 National Guard members; Mulvaney resigns, says 'I can't do it. I can't stay'
Watch now: Sen. Josh Hawley speaks after Capitol riots
Rep. Cori Bush seeks expulsion of House Republicans who incited violence. She also wants Trump impeached — again
Former Sen. Claire McCaskill and MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace react to the Kansas City editorial board's Op-ed titled "Hawley has blood on his hands." — MSNBC
