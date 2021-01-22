Watch now: Inside Joe Biden's newly decorated Oval Office

The press got its first glimpse of President Joe Biden's Oval Office showing how in a matter of hours the office has visibly transformed in both dramatic and subtle ways to reflect the taste and politics of the officeholder.

Most keep an eye on what's happening inside the office -- what agreements are made, what policies are announced and which foreign dignitaries stop by. But with every inch of the space on display, US presidents, their families and their staffs also meticulously choose which pieces of art are installed, what furniture is hauled in, and even which tchotchkes are placed on shelves.

Here's how Biden has chosen to change the Oval Office.

Artwork

A portrait of Andrew Jackson, to the left of the seat at the Resolute Desk, has been replaced with a portrait of Benjamin Franklin by Joseph Duplessis. Like other works routinely lent to the White House, the portrait is on loan from the Smithsonian Institution's National Portrait Gallery.