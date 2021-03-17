Watch now: New video of 'QAnon Shaman' at Capitol riot angers judge

-
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner appears on '60 Minutes' to discuss strained relations with police union
Woman killed, two people injured after gunman fires shots into car on I-270
University of Missouri pays $16 million to settle lawsuits over knee surgeries
Pritzker grants parole eligibility to Paula Sims, convicted of killing daughters in 1980s
Normandy schools superintendent not certified to lead the struggling district
CNN's Brian Todd reports on newly released video of the "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley walking into the Capitol. The footage angered the judge after Chansley lied in a "60 Minutes" interview and said police waved rioters in on Jan. 6.
