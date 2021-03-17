 Skip to main content
Watch now: New video of 'QAnon Shaman' at Capitol riot angers judge
CNN's Brian Todd reports on newly released video of the "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley walking into the Capitol. The footage angered the judge after Chansley lied in a "60 Minutes" interview and said police waved rioters in on Jan. 6. 

