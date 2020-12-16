Watch now: Tom Cruise goes on expletive-laced rant, scolds 'Mission: Impossible 7' crew members for violating social distancing measures

Tom Cruise, lead actor of the upcoming film "Mission: Impossible 7," was heard reprimanding crew members for reportedly not adhering to social distancing measures, the UK's Sun newspaper reported, citing an exclusive audiotape from the set.

"I don't ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don't do it you're fired, if I see you do it again you're f**king gone. And if anyone in this crew does it -- that's it, and you too and you too," Cruise can be heard saying in The Sun's exclusive audiotape.

The rant comes after two crew members reportedly were standing within 2 meters (about 6 feet) of one another while on set for the film, the British tabloid reported.

"We are the gold standard. They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we're doing," Cruise can be heard saying in the audio recording. "We are creating thousands of jobs you m*therf**kers. I don't ever want to see it again!"

Paramount Pictures is producing the film. It is currently being shot at Warner Bros. Studio in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, outside of London, where the recording was allegedly made. Warner Bros., like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.