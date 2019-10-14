BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99

The Seattle Seahawks know how to make waves when it comes to celebrating a touchdown.

After scoring against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, four Seahawks celebrated the second-quarter points by performing NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" dance in the end zone. The choreography looked solid.

Even the real band approved, scoring the players solid 10s across the board. 