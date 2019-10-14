The Seattle Seahawks know how to make waves when it comes to celebrating a touchdown.
After scoring against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, four Seahawks celebrated the second-quarter points by performing NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" dance in the end zone. The choreography looked solid.
Even the real band approved, scoring the players solid 10s across the board.
The judges scores...— *NSYNC (@NSYNC) October 13, 2019
10 - 10 - 10 - 10 - 10 👏🏻👏🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻
RT @Seahawks: How’d we do, @NSYNC? 😂#BudLightCelly x @budlight pic.twitter.com/3yYgmRPhjy