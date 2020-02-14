Watch the reunion of dog and astronaut owner after 328 days in space

When astronaut Christina Koch returned home from 328 days in space, her dog was happy to see her.
Very happy. She set the record for the longest space flight by a woman, and shared her reunion with her dog, LBD. (It stands for Little Brown Dog.)
