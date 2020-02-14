Watch the reunion of dog and astronaut owner after 328 days in space
Watch the reunion of dog and astronaut owner after 328 days in space

Record-setting astronaut feels good after near year in space

In this June 2019 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Christina Koch poses for a portrait inside of the vestibule between a SpaceX Dragon cargo craft and the Harmony module of the International Space Station. Still fresh from space, NASA's new record-setting astronaut says that aside from sore muscles and feelings of off-balance, she's readjusting well to gravity after nearly 11 months in space. Koch met with reporters on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, six days after returning from the International Space Station. Her 328-day mission was the longest ever by a woman. (NASA via AP)

When astronaut Christina Koch returned home from 328 days in space, her dog was happy to see her.

Very happy. She set the record for the longest space flight by a woman, and shared her reunion with her dog, LBD. (It stands for Little Brown Dog.)

