Waterloo couple gives stimulus check money to hourly workers at animal shelter

The federal government has sent out direct payments to bring much-needed relief to millions of Americans reeling from the financial impact of the pandemic.

Anyone below a certain income level -- $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for married couples -- received a check for $1,200 last spring, and another round of $600 checks are being sent out now.

But one criticism of the payments is that they are not targeting those who need help most. And not everyone needs the money.

CNN Business heard from many readers who say that since they remain financially stable, they have chosen to use their stimulus payments to help those in need. And some, regardless of their own financial situation, say they feel a moral obligation to help others. Here's how they're paying it forward.

Helping animal shelter employees

Bryan Kendall and his wife, Sally, live in Waterloo, Illinois. They're both retired and volunteer at a local animal shelter. They used their last stimulus check and will use their current one largely to give money to the hourly workers at the shelter.