Weatherbird turns 120!

That's right! Weatherbird has appeared on the Post-Dispatch's front page since Feb. 11, 1901. In earlier appearances, the 'Bird often illustrated the weather, but more recently, he quips on various news topics.
-
Edwards: Inmates ‘jimmied’ locks, escaped cells before mayhem erupted at jail
-
Former Lou Fusz Soccer coach gets probation in statutory rape of teenage player
-
Ex-boyfriend charged in shooting deaths of St. Louis woman and her two young daughters
-
St. Louis County says some COVID-19 vaccinations put on hold after Missouri fails to send vaccine
-
City schools in turmoil: District closes buildings, charters open
The Weatherbird is the oldest continuously running daily cartoon in American journalism.
Dan Martin is the current bird illustrator; he's been drawing the bird nearly every day since 1986.
Previous Weatherbird artists are: Harry Martin, Oscar Chopin (son of author Kate Chopin), S. Carlisle Martin, Amadee Wohlschlaeger, and Al Schweitzer.
You can send your birthday wishes to our favorite bird on Twitter. — St. Louis Post-Dispatch
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.