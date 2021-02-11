 Skip to main content
Weatherbird turns 120!
Weatherbird turns 120!

Weatherbird birthday

That's right! Weatherbird has appeared on the Post-Dispatch's front page since Feb. 11, 1901. In earlier appearances, the 'Bird often illustrated the weather, but more recently, he quips on various news topics.

The Weatherbird is the oldest continuously running daily cartoon in American journalism. 

Dan Martin is the current bird illustrator; he's been drawing the bird nearly every day since 1986

Previous Weatherbird artists are: Harry Martin, Oscar Chopin (son of author Kate Chopin), S. Carlisle Martin, Amadee Wohlschlaeger, and Al Schweitzer. 

You can send your birthday wishes to our favorite bird  on Twitter. — St. Louis Post-Dispatch

