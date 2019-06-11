An Illinois weatherman criticized his own news station's "Code Red" weather alerts, saying the alert "doesn't recognize that not all storms are created equal" and that the alerts are forced upon him by a "corporate initiative."
All while live on air.
"We want you to know it's not us," Joe Crain, a meteorologist for WICS in Springfield, Illinois, said in a June 5 on-air monologue that has gone viral. "This is a corporate initiative, the 'Code Red' alert, and behind the scenes many of us have tried to dissuade it for the last few months, to try something else that's less controversial to the viewers."
Crain hasn't appeared on air since, and his job may now be on the line. In addition, several companies have stopped advertising with the station in solidarity with Crain and his commentary against the corporate decision-makers.
Crain has worked at WICS, which is a CNN affiliate, since 2004. His profile page on WICS' website was removed after his commentary was broadcast.
Crain declined to comment to CNN on his employment status. WICS did not respond a request for comment, and its owner, Sinclair Broadcasting Group, did not respond to CNN's requests for comment.
In a statement to The Washington Post, Sinclair public relations officer Ronn Torossian wrote that "we're glad they [issued a code red]. That afternoon there was significant storm damage in the area including trees falling on homes, downed power lines, and hail storms. Thankfully, residents were adequately warned to prepare."
Sinclair is the largest owner of local TV stations in the US, and the company's role and media influence has come under heightened scrutiny in the past couple years.
Weather is the most important topic of local news viewers by a wide margin. A Pew study earlier this year found that 70 percent of US adults said weather was an important local news topic for daily life, well ahead of crime, the next highest-rated topic, at 44 percent.
In his criticism, Crain explained that the "Code Red" was an overly simple phrase for a more complicated issue.
"It's not the perfect solution because, of course, with 'Code Red,' it's all inclusive. It doesn't recognize that not all storms are created equal," he said.
He acknowledged criticisms of the alert from viewers in the form of "thousands" of comments on social media, in letters to the editor and in calls to local radio shows.
For example, just days before his monologue, a viewer wrote a scathing letter published in The State Journal-Register, the daily newspaper in Springfield, saying he was "sick to death" of the alerts.
"It would appear that any cloud in the sky will warrant a 'Code Red.' Indeed, we have three or four for this week alone!" wrote Victor Edwards of Springfield. "This is something like the boy who cried wolf, or Chicken Little, and what it does is make the viewers skeptical of anything the weather people say when not a single one eventuates."
Finally, Crain said that the issue was a "corporate initiative," and he encouraged viewers to continue sending in their feedback.
"So, keep in mind, despite the fact that this facility is owned by a corporation, it's still licensed under the authority by the Federal Communications Commission to serve the public interest, convenience and necessity, so you still have a voice. Keep those cards and letters coming," he said.