Wendy's workers fired after video shows man bathing in kitchen sink

A 23-second video showed a young man submerged in a Wendy's restaurant industrial kitchen sink as he laughed and joked with other employees.
All the employees shown in the video filmed in a Greenville, Mich., restaurant were fired, the franchise owner said, and the restaurant was "completely sanitized."
The Greenville Daily News reported that the restaurant's management confirmed that the incident happened at its restaurant.
"We've taken the appropriate steps to make sure this doesn't happen again," said Christian Camp, vice president of human resources fo Team Schostak, which owns and operates the restaurant.
In the video, one employee wearing a Wendy’s uniform jokingly says “wash yourself” to the individual in the sink. The incident happened on Tuesday night.
That individual responds with, “It feels like, it feels like a hot tub. I’m just enjoying life,” as a third person recorded the video while additional laughing can be heard in the background.
“The bottom line is, we don’t want anything to make our guests feel that they can’t eat at any Wendy’s restaurant, or any other of our restaurants,” Camp told the newspaper. “We look at everything to make sure that everything is safe, for our employees, first and foremost, and definitely for our guests.”