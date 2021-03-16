WH looks to raise taxes on wealthy: 'Those at the top are not doing their part'

-
Missouri troopers search for gunman after highway gunfire, crash on I-270
-
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner appears on '60 Minutes' to discuss strained relations with police union
-
Owners of Missouri reform school charged with more than 100 felonies
-
University of Missouri pays $16 million to settle lawsuits over knee surgeries
-
Pritzker grants parole eligibility to Paula Sims, convicted of killing daughters in 1980s
The White House is looking to fulfill one of President Joe Biden's campaign promises by raising taxes for the wealthy and on corporations, White House press secretary Jen Psaki affirmed.
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.