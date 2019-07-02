Democrats on a key House congressional committee are investigating allegations from a whistleblower within the State Department about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his family's use of taxpayer-funded Diplomatic Security -- prompting agents to lament they are at times viewed as "UberEats with guns".
Congressional investigators, who asked for the committee not to be named as they carry out their inquiries, tell CNN that a State Department whistleblower has raised multiple issues over a period of months, about special agents being asked to carry out some questionable tasks for the Pompeo family.
In April, for example, an agent was asked to pick up Chinese food—without Pompeo in the car. The whistleblower said this led agents to complain that they are now serving as "UberEats with guns," which has created a buzz within the department, according to multiple Democratic congressional aides who cited the whistleblower.
On another occasion, the whistleblower told aides, a Diplomatic Security special agent was given the job of picking up the Pompeo family dog from a groomer.
And CNN has seen a document given to the committee aides by the whistleblower showing that in January, Diplomatic Security was asked by a person in Pompeo's office to pick up his adult son from Union Station in Washington and bring him to the family home.
Lon Fairchild, the special agent in charge of the Diplomatic Security Service, did not deny that the specific trips, such as the dog or the takeout food, were carried out by agents, but said in a statement, "At no point during my service did he or any member of his family ask me or any member of my team to act in any way that would be inconsistent with our professional obligation to protect the Secretary 24-hours a day, 7-days a week."
A former senior Diplomatic Security official told CNN such tasks would not be appropriate—especially without the Secretary himself in the car at the time—unless some specific threat was identified that necessitated those trips. For example, they said when former Secretary of State Warren Christopher started in the job, he had hoped his agents would go get groceries for him, but had to be told that that's not what they do.
The Diplomatic Security Service is the law enforcement and security arm of the State Department tasked with protecting US diplomacy and diplomats worldwide and securing the integrity of US travel documents.
While protecting the security of the secretary of state is an important task for the service, there are concerns that agents may have been asked to carry out inappropriate tasks while assigned to Pompeo.
According to the Code of Federal Regulations, a federal employee "shall not encourage, direct, coerce, or request a subordinate to use official time to perform activities other than those required in the performance of official duties or authorized in accordance with law or regulation."
It is unclear if Pompeo requested the allegedly improper arrangements or whether they were made by someone on his staff without his knowledge.
But the whistleblower said there is a culture within Diplomatic Security to try and please the secretary and avoid upsetting him.