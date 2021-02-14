White House deputy press secretary resigns after threatening reporter

Axios told Politico that McCammond "disclosed her relationship" with Ducklo in November and was "taken off the Biden beat." But Palmeri pointed out that McCammond's beat includes covering Vice President Kamala Harris and that she had commented glowingly on Biden after he was inaugurated.

The Vanity Fair story said that Ducklo had threatened Palmeri over her piece, vowing he would "destroy her" if she published it. Ducklo, according to the story, also made misogynistic comments to Palmeri and referenced Palmeri's own personal life, accusing her at one point of being "jealous" about his relationship with McCammond.

It’s the first departure from the new administration, less than a month into President Joe Biden’s tenure, and it comes as the White House was facing criticism for not living up to standards set by Biden himself in their decision to retain Ducklo.

During a virtual swearing-in for staff on Inauguration Day, Biden said that “if you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot.”

“No ifs, ands or buts," Biden added. — CNN and THE ASSOCIATED PRESS