White House deputy press secretary resigns after threatening reporter

White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo, who threatened a reporter who asked about his relationship with another reporter, has resigned.
"We accepted the resignation of TJ Ducklo after a discussion with him this evening," said Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, in a statement. "This conversation occurred with the support of the White House chief of staff."
Ducklo released his own statement on Twitter saying, in part, "I know this was terrible. I know I can't take it back. But I also know I can learn from it and do better."
Ducklo was suspended Friday for one week without pay after Vanity Fair published an article detailing the statements Ducklo made to a Politico reporter working on a story about his romantic relationship with an Axios reporter.
President Joe Biden was made aware of the situation involving Ducklo late Saturday afternoon, a White House official said, and supports his decision to resign.
Psaki said Ducklo apologized to the reporter he threatened, Politico's Tara Palmeri, over the incident. She had reported on Tuesday that Ducklo had been in a romantic relationship with Axios reporter Alexi McCammond.
Axios told Politico that McCammond "disclosed her relationship" with Ducklo in November and was "taken off the Biden beat." But Palmeri pointed out that McCammond's beat includes covering Vice President Kamala Harris and that she had commented glowingly on Biden after he was inaugurated.
The Vanity Fair story said that Ducklo had threatened Palmeri over her piece, vowing he would "destroy her" if she published it. Ducklo, according to the story, also made misogynistic comments to Palmeri and referenced Palmeri's own personal life, accusing her at one point of being "jealous" about his relationship with McCammond.
It’s the first departure from the new administration, less than a month into President Joe Biden’s tenure, and it comes as the White House was facing criticism for not living up to standards set by Biden himself in their decision to retain Ducklo.
During a virtual swearing-in for staff on Inauguration Day, Biden said that “if you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot.”
“No ifs, ands or buts," Biden added. — CNN and THE ASSOCIATED PRESS