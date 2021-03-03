White House pulls Tanden nomination to lead Office of Management and Budget

The White House on Tuesday pulled Neera Tanden's nomination to lead the Office of Management and Budget amid opposition from key senators, dealing the first Cabinet-level defeat for President Joe Biden.
Biden said in a statement that Tanden had requested to withdraw her name from consideration, and that she would still serve in his administration.
"I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel," Biden said.
He added, "She will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work."
The former Clinton campaign aide and president of the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress came under fire during the confirmation process for past critical comments of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
The announcement comes after several key senators said they would oppose Tanden's nomination, citing her past comments aimed at lawmakers and posts on social media.
Though Tanden withdrew her nomination, the White House saw no path to her confirmation, according to an administration official.
"We exhausted every path forward," the official said.
In a letter to Biden, Tanden said it was the "honor of a lifetime" to be considered for the role.
"I appreciate how hard you and your team at the White House has worked to win my confirmation. Unfortunately, it now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities," Tanden wrote.
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah all said in recent weeks that they would oppose her confirmation, pointing to Tanden's past criticisms of lawmakers on social media.
Without Manchin's support, Tanden would have needed a Republican senator to vote in favor. Democrats hold a narrow majority in a 50-50 Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris able to cast tie-breaking votes in the chamber.
Tanden apologized and expressed regret over her past tweets during Senate confirmation hearings last month.
She appeared before the Senate Homeland Security Committee and apologized for some of the criticism she has previously directed at congressional Republicans and expressed regret over past tweets. Tanden later faced senators on the Budget Committee, including Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, who said some of her past comments amounted to "vicious attacks made against progressives."
In the days after the election, Tanden also deleted more than 1,000 tweets from her personal account, some of which were reviewed by CNN's KFile.
Tanden would have led a key economic post that oversees the production of the President's proposed budget for his agenda if she had been confirmed.
The White House had remained steadily in support of Tanden for the role. Biden had said he did not intend to pull Tanden's nomination and that he believed they would find the votes to get her confirmed. — CNN