White House says Texas winter storm likely due to climate change

“The extreme weather events that we’re experiencing this week ... do yet again demonstrate to us that climate change is real and it’s happening now, and we’re not adequately prepared for it,” she told a White House phone briefing.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden also spoke two days ago with Abbott, who came under fire this week after initially blaming the crisis on Democratic efforts to transition to green energy sources and away from fossil fuels.

She noted that the Texas agency that operates the state’s power grid itself had said that failures in solar and wind power were the “least significant factor in the blackout.”

Reports that suggested otherwise were inaccurate, Psaki said, adding it was critical to assess how to better protect the U.S. national infrastructure and ensure its resilience going forward.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), a cooperative responsible for 90% of the state’s electricity, said on Thursday it had made “significant progress” in restoring power. It did not provide detailed figures.

Some 325,000 Texas households were still without power, down from about 2.7 million on Wednesday, according to poweroutage.com, a website that tracks outages.

— Reuters / CNN video