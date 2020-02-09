Who will win the Oscars? Find out tonight

Is 2020 the year Oscar acquires an international flair? Or will it be business as usual?
That’s what the race will come down to when the 92nd Academy Awards are presented today.
The Oscars will start at 7 p.m., again without a host, on ABC. A pre-show, for getting your fill of the red carpet fashion, starts at 5:30 p.m.
While foreign-made films such as “Parasite” and “1917” have done well at early awards ceremonies, they could be pushed aside by more traditional choices — “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “The Irishman.”
The question, though, won’t be answered until the final trophy is presented. That’s because no film really has the clout to dominate in a lot of categories. This isn’t the year of “Titanic” or “Gone With the Wind.” It’s a year when something could win best picture and little else.