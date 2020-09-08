Why this could be your most important flu shot ever

(CNN) -- With a black suit jacket shrugged off her left shoulder, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer didn't flinch while getting a flu vaccination on live television last week.
"Literally the easiest thing I will do today," said Gov. Whitmer, who called the press conference to underscore preparations for this coming flu season.
"Preventing the flu will help us save lives and preserve the health care resources we need to continue fighting Covid-19," she said. "It's more important than ever."
Getting a flu shot is a safe, inexpensive way to stay healthy. But in a typical year, less than half of Americans get the vaccination (just 45% last year). Rates in the United Kingdom are comparable, where just 44.9% of registered patients ages 6 months to 64 years old got a flu vaccination from 2018 to 2019. In the European Union, which committed in 2009 to vaccinate at least 75% of residents ages 65 and older, only 45% of people in that group received vaccines in 2018.
The number is even lower for people of color, who have been especially vulnerable during the pandemic. In the 2017 to 2018 flu season, just 28.4% of Hispanic people in the United States got vaccinations against influenza.
With the Covid-19 pandemic spreading rapidly around the globe, distributing the flu vaccine takes on new urgency, according to medical experts.
"Since hospitals and doctors' offices are going to be very busy caring for Covid-19 patients, a flu vaccine can help decrease burdens on the health care system and make sure that those who need medical care are able to get it," said Dr. Susan Bailey, president of the American Medical Association and an immunologist in Fort Worth, Texas.
It's not just to free up resources for Covid-19 patients, though.
"Influenza is a deadly disease in its own right," Bailey said.
In the 2019 to 2020 flu season, there were between 24,000 and 62,000 deaths from influenza in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with elderly people, young children and pregnant women at elevated risk. Getting a flu shot not only reduces the odds of getting sick, it often means a less severe illness.
In addition, evidence from last spring shows that it may be possible to get both coronavirus and influenza simultaneously. "We saw that in some of the early cases from this year, where patients had other viruses at the same time as they have Covid-19," Bailey said.
And because flu symptoms -- including fever, sore throat and cough -- look so similar to Covid-19 symptoms, it will be impossible to rule out a coronavirus diagnosis without a test. That means a case of the flu, even if it turns out to be mild, can cause substantial disruption to work and school.
"This is a critical year for us to try to take flu as much off the table as we can," said Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in an interview with the AMA's JAMA Network.
That requires an unprecedented effort to boost flu vaccination rates, and Redfield hopes to push US vaccination rates to 65%. The CDC projects that between 194 million and 198 million doses will be available this year, an increase of nearly 30 million doses from the year before.
To help get vaccines to those in need, the CDC purchased 9.3 million doses of adult flu vaccine and 2 million doses of pediatric flu vaccine. It's a massive increase over the 500,000 doses the federal agency usually buys for uninsured adults.
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.