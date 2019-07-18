If you really love hot dogs, Oscar Mayer has a deal for you.
For the first time, Oscar Mayer is giving fans a chance to spend the night in a Wienermobile, renting it via AirBnb.
The Wienermobile is plopped in the heart of Chicago and can accommodate two guests.
So what does a one-night stay include? A mini-fridge filled with hot dogs, of course, as well as an outdoor space for grilling out.
Starting on July 24, fans can request a one-night stay between Aug. 1-3. And the rate is reasonable - just $136 per night.