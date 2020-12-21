Winter solstice 2020: The shortest day is here

For six months, the days have grown shorter and the nights have grown longer in the Northern Hemisphere. But that's about to reverse itself.
Winter solstice 2020, the shortest day of year and the official start of winter, is today.
The winter solstice, in the Northern Hemisphere, is when the sun appears at its most southerly position, directly overhead at the Tropic of Capricorn.
The situation is the reverse in the Southern Hemisphere. There, the December solstice marks the longest day of the year — and the beginning of summer in places such as Argentina, Australia and South Africa.
The time that the solstice occurs and the day itself shifts because the solar year (the time it takes for the sun to reappear in the same spot as seen from Earth) doesn't exactly match up to our calendar year.
Daylight decreases dramatically the closer you are to the North Pole on Dec. 21.
People in balmy Singapore, just 137 kilometers or 85 miles north of the equator, barely notice the difference, with just nine less minutes of daylight than they have during the summer solstice.
Much higher in latitude, Madrid, Spain, still logs in a respectable nine hours and 17 minutes of daylight during the winter solstice.
The difference is more stark in St. Petersburg, Russia, where the sun will rise at 10 a.m. and set at 3:53 p.m. resulting in less than six hours of anemic daylight.
Residents of Nome, Alaska, will be even more sunlight deprived with just three hours, 54 minutes and 33 seconds of very weak daylight. But that's downright generous compared with Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. It sits inside the Arctic Circle and won't see a single ray of daylight.
Several traditional solstice celebrations, including one run by local pagan and druid groups at Stonehenge, have been canceled this year because of the pandemic.
Also tonight, Jupiter and Saturn will appear so closely aligned in our sky that they will look like a double planet. This close approach is called a conjunction.
As it's happening just in time for Christmas, many are giving it the nickname of the "Christmas Star."
"You'd have to go all the way back to just before dawn on March 4, 1226, to see a closer alignment between these objects visible in the night sky," wrote astronomer Patrick Hartigan, a professor of physics and astronomy at Rice University in Houston, in a statement. — CNN
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.