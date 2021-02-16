Winter storm causes power outages in Kansas City area, Texas

The power blackouts come as nearly all of Missouri was gripped by temperatures that barely reached zero degrees Fahrenheit, and wind chills that in some areas registered at minus 30 F.

The winter weather also caused widespread power outages in Texas, where more than four million people had no electricity.

As nightfall threatened to plummet temperatures again into single digits, Texas officials warned that homes still without power would likely not have heat until at least Tuesday, as frustration mounted and the state's electric grid came under growing demand and criticism.

State officials said surging demand, driven by people trying to keep their homes warm, and cold weather knocking some power stations offline had pushed Texas' system beyond the limits.

Temperatures nosedived into the single-digits as far south as San Antonio, and homes that had already been without electricity for hours had no certainty about when the lights and heat would come back on, as the state's overwhelmed power grid began imposing blackouts that are typically only seen in 100-degree Fahrenheit summers. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS