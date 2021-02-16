Winter storm causes power outages in Kansas City area, Texas

Energy companies in parts of Missouri began implementing rolling power outages Monday in response to overwhelming demand for power during record-setting low temperatures and wind chills.
Evergy began 30 to 60-minute blackouts in certain regions Monday shortly after noon, which would then rotate to other service areas. City Utilities in Springfield and the city of Independence also implemented rolling blackouts to their customers.
The companies actions come after a request from Southwest Power Pool Inc., which oversees power distribution across several states including Kansas and Missouri, announced Monday it had exhausted its available reserve energy and directed its member utilities to implement “controlled interruptions of service to prevent further and more widespread and uncontrolled outages.”
A company executive said it was the first time the organization ever had to implement rolling blackouts.
Cuivre River Electric Cooperative also issued a warning urging people to reduce energy use. The cooperative said that it may have to begin rolling power blackouts because of record electricity use. The cooperative serves portions of St. Charles, Warren and Lincoln counties.
Ameren Missouri doesn't plan any rolling blackouts. Spire is encouraging customers to reduce consumption as prices for natural gas are spiking.
The power blackouts come as nearly all of Missouri was gripped by temperatures that barely reached zero degrees Fahrenheit, and wind chills that in some areas registered at minus 30 F.
The winter weather also caused widespread power outages in Texas, where more than four million people had no electricity.
As nightfall threatened to plummet temperatures again into single digits, Texas officials warned that homes still without power would likely not have heat until at least Tuesday, as frustration mounted and the state's electric grid came under growing demand and criticism.
State officials said surging demand, driven by people trying to keep their homes warm, and cold weather knocking some power stations offline had pushed Texas' system beyond the limits.
Temperatures nosedived into the single-digits as far south as San Antonio, and homes that had already been without electricity for hours had no certainty about when the lights and heat would come back on, as the state's overwhelmed power grid began imposing blackouts that are typically only seen in 100-degree Fahrenheit summers. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS