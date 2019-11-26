A strong storm expected to drop up to a foot of snow in parts of Colorado and Wyoming on Tuesday prompted airlines to issue travel alerts and the National Weather Service to issue blizzard and wintry weather warnings from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Lakes.
About a quarter of Denver International Airport's 1,500 flights on Tuesday were canceled, and airport officials said more cancellations are likely.
"There's still a lot of uncertainty with this storm," airport spokeswoman Emily Williams said Monday afternoon.
The storm was expected to move into the Plains later Tuesday, bringing high wind and more snow to Minnesota, Wisconsin and upper Michigan.
It could bring another round of snow to the Upper Midwest from Thursday through Saturday, and a chance of snow this weekend in interior New England, said Alex Lamers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
"That could be a coast-to-coast storm," he said.
It also could mean disappointment for fans of the larger-than-life balloons flown at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Organizers were preparing for the possibility that they'll have to ground the iconic balloon characters, given 40-50 mph gusts in the forecast.
The Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area could see its biggest November snowfall in nearly a decade, and travel is northwestern Wisconsin "is going to be chaotic," said National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Hewett.
The Minneapolis airport could be hit, but Chicago, with its two big airports, should only see rain from the storm, weather service officials said.
The second storm, brewing in the Pacific, was expected to hit the West Coast on Tuesday afternoon or evening, bringing snow to the mountains and wind and rain along the coasts of California and Oregon.