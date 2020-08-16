With slower mail and election concerns, Trump's postmaster general is in the hot seat

The postmaster general is emerging from obscurity and into a glaring hot spotlight lately, raising alarms with aggressive new strategies that have upended the United States Postal Service just as it heads into possibly the most consequential moment of its history — the great vote-by-mail election of 2020.
Louis DeJoy's administration has slowed delivery, removed high-speed letter sorters from commission and issued a stark warning to election officials that mail-in ballots will no longer automatically be moved as priority mail.
On top of that, the USPS has started reducing post office operating hours across several states, cut overtime for postal workers and removed some of their iconic blue letter collection boxes.
In the wake of what DeJoy is calling a "restructuring," the agency's inspector general is now reviewing these policy changes. Democrats are amping up demands that DeJoy rescind his changes and get the agency ready for the flood of mail-in ballots necessitated by the pandemic.
Former President Barack Obama characterized the administration's approach to the postal service as "a knee-capping" — sabotage by an executive who dislikes mail-in balloting and also has power over the agency that makes it possible.
Charged with securely shepherding millions of Americans' votes, the USPS is shouldering a growing sense of mistrust from all sides. Each day a bill payment is marked overdue or a birthday card arrives later than expected is another day for voters to wonder: Will the Post Office be up to the task this election?
DeJoy appears sanguine amid the furor, acknowledging to employees this week that the slowdown is a direct result of his policies. In a memo to postal service staff and workers, he allowed there had been "unintended consequences" but promised that the changes will eventually mean "transformation into a financially stable organization" — a longtime conservative goal for the fiscally challenged agency.
Election experts may be worried about the post office role in a free and fair election, but DeJoy revealed that he, like Trump, is focused on the bottom line.
In a change from previous practice, the USPS is telling elections officials that election-related mail will not be treated as first class even when states pay for bulk rates — a costly policy change as states prepare for a bigger-than-expected number of mail-in ballots.
And in letters from DeJoy's general counsel to elections officials in nearly every state and the District of Columbia, USPS claims those state's deadlines for casting mail-in or absentee ballots are "incongruous with the Postal Service's delivery standards." The letters state that the Post Office "strongly recommends" states send out request forms, applications and ballots on a timeline outlined in the letter. The problem, according to the letters, lies with the states' schedule, not with the Post Office itself. — CNN
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.