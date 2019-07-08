After every goal celebration and all the confident posturing, the U.S. national team backed up its swagger at the Women's World Cup by winning it all.
The Americans also took a swipe at gender inequity, too.
The United States won its record fourth Women's World Cup title and second in a row, beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday night when Megan Rapinoe converted a tiebreaking penalty kick in the second half. Rose Lavelle added a goal to seal it.
Afterward, Rapinoe looked out on the sea of reporters and said, "I've got a party to get to, y'all."
Rapinoe scored in the 61st minute after a video review determined Stefanie van der Gragt had fouled Alex Morgan with a kick to the shoulder while competing for a deflected pass in the penalty area.
Two days past her 34th birthday, Rapinoe slotted the ball past Sari van Veenendaal for her sixth goal of the tournament. She became the oldest player to score in a Women's World Cup final, and earned the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player.
Her preferred goal celebration in France, with her outstretched arms in victory, was already on T-shirts.
"I feel like it's kind of iconic of everything that we have gone through and we continue to go through, and yet we put this beautiful product out on the pitch," she said.
Lavelle, at 24 the team's up-and-coming star, added her third goal of the tournament on an 18-yard left-footed shot in the 69th after a solo run from the center circle.
The monthlong journey isn't over quite yet for players who captured the hearts of a nation. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio needed just a few seconds after the match to invite the team to a ticker-tape parade up the Canyon of Heroes in Manhattan on Wednesday.
Fans, many dressed in red, white and blue, chanted "Equal Pay!" at the final whistle , a reminder players sued the U.S. Soccer Federation in March claiming gender discrimination. The sides have agreed to mediate the lawsuit.
Rapinoe drew the ire of President Donald Trump by saying she would refuse to visit the White House. Trump called out Rapinoe on Twitter, saying she should never "disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team." He said he would invite the team win or lose.
But shortly after the title game, Trump tweeted: "Congratulations to the U.S. Women's Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!"
Always outspoken, Rapinoe also called out FIFA on the eve of the championship, suggesting soccer's governing body was not doing enough to grow the women's game, pointing to unequal prize money and the scheduling of the final on the same day as the championships of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in Chicago and the Copa America final in Brazil.