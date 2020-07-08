Without widespread mask mandates, model projects 200,000 deaths by November

The number of coronavirus deaths in the United States could top 200,000 by November, new modeling projects, but more than 45,000 lives could be saved if the vast majority of people wore masks in public.
The U.S. will see roughly 78,000 more coronavirus deaths from now until Nov. 1, bringing the death toll to 208,000, according to projections based on a respected model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. Right now, 131,000 deaths have been recorded in the country.
But that number could fall to 163,000 if 95% of people wore masks in public, the model says. Such compliance likely would only come through state or local mas mandates, said Christopher Murray, the director of the institute.
He said while the 208,000-death figure is most likely, the U.S. could see from 186,000 deaths up to 244,541 by November, assuming that universal mask use is not a reality.
"We can now see the projected trajectory of the epidemic into the fall, and many states are expected to experience significant increases in cases and deaths in September and October," Murray said in a statement released with the new projections. "However, as we all have come to recognize, wearing masks can substantially reduce transmission of the virus. Mask mandates delay the need for re-imposing closures of businesses and have huge economic benefits. Moreover, those who refuse masks are putting their lives, their families, their friends, and their communities at risk."
The model also assumes that most schools reopen in the fall, which President Donald Trump is pushing for. Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have been surging nationwide in the last month, especially in the South and Southeast. The forecast shows deaths increasing in many states in September due to seasonality.
Data shows that more cases are being detected in younger people, who are at a lower risk of death. But if the current surge in infections spreads to higher-risk populations, death toll projections could rise, the institute said.
The model previously predicted about 175,000 deaths through Oct. 1. Tuesday's projections are the first to be extended to November.
