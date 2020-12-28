 Skip to main content
Woman baselessly accuses musician's son of stealing her phone
Woman baselessly accuses musician's son of stealing her phone

In a video that is going viral, a woman accosts a Black man and his son in a New York City hotel, saying that the teenager had her iPhone.

Keyon Harrold, a musician who is a St. Louis-area native, posted the video to his Instagram.

(Warning: The video includes foul language.)

In the video, the woman can be seen asking a hotel employee to take the phone, because it's hers. 

Harrold tells the manager that he can't demand his son show him his iPhone. As he and his son try to return to their hotel room, the woman follows them, continuing to demand her iPhone.

Harrold says that the phone was actually lost in an Uber, and that the driver returned it after the incident. 

Harrold is a trumpet player from Ferguson.

