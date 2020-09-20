 Skip to main content
Woman falls out of car window and onto highway while filming Snapchat video
Woman falls out of car window and onto highway while filming Snapchat video

A woman fell out of a car and onto a busy highway while hanging out of the passenger window to film a Snapchat video, police in the UK have said.

The unnamed woman was dangling out of the vehicle on the M25 motorway south of London, Surrey Police wrote on Twitter.

"It is only by luck she wasn't seriously injured or killed," they said.

They posted a picture of the open passenger window, alongside the hashtag #nowords.

Asked by a user if officers explained the dangers of the attempt to the woman, the police replied: "Every chance they worked it out before we spoke to them about it!"

Some 259 people worldwide died while taking selfies between 2011 and 2017, according to a study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care. — CNN

