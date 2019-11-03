A woman who was found shot in the torso Wednesday night has died of her injuries, police said Sunday.
The woman was identified as Shanieka Byrd, 35, of the 5100 block of Kensington Avenue. Police said they learned Saturday she had died but did not say on what day she died.
Byrd and a man, 43, were found shot in the city’s Fountain Park neighborhood at an Auto Zone at 1215 North Kingshighway shortly after 9 p.m. The man was shot in the mouth and was conscious, and was in critical but stable condition at a hospital. Police did not update his condition Sunday.
The woman was unconscious when she was taken to a hospital.
Police said the gunman wore a brown jacket and black ski mask.
Anyone with information about Wednesday's double shooting is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.