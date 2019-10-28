An explosion at a "gender reveal" party in Iowa wound up killing a woman who was hit by a piece of shrapnel, authorities said.
The woman, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday in Knoxville, Iowa, said the Marion County Sheriff's office.
Authorities provided few details other than the "gender reveal announcement resulted in the explosion," and the woman was struck by flying debris.
The parties have become more popular and feature expectant couples who find out and announce the gender of their unborn baby. It can be as simple as handing out cupcakes decorated with pink or blue frosting or as elaborate as a Louisiana man who wedged a melon into an alligator's jaws, revealing blue goo when he chomped down.
However, a gender reveal party in Arizona in 2017 sparked a wildfire that burned nearly 47,000 acres of land and caused more than $8 million in damage.