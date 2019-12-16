Subscribe for 99¢
Dilapidated bus where three children were found alone

The three young children were left alone on the bus overnight, police said, and a bucket was serving as a toilet. 

A Florida mom is behind bars after police say she left her three kids alone on a dilapidated bus overnight while she smoked marijuana on a boat.

Gulfport Police say an officer noticed a small bus parked in a city lot Saturday morning and found the three children, ages 3, 6, and 9-years-old, inside.

The children had no phone and no way to call for help. A bucket on the bus was being used as a toilet.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The children allegedly told police their mom left the night before to go out on a boat. Authorities say they canvassed dozens of boats in the area before finding Andrea Kerins. They said she had been smoking marijuana.

She was charged with three counts of felony child neglect. The children were taken by state welfare officials while the case is being investigated.

Amanda St. Amand • 314-340-8201

@mandystlpd on Twitter

astamand@post-dispatch.com