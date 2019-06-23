The group stages have concluded, to the knockout stages we go.
The 24 teams have been whittled to 16 and the pressure now turns up a notch or two at the Women's World Cup.
The big-hitters have come through their opening tests unscathed, though there have been a few headlines along the way, while all four debutants — Jamaica, Chile, South Africa and Scotland — have now departed.
There are no surprises in the knockout stages. The top 10 ranked teams in the world are through — US, Germany, England, France, Canada, Australia, Japan, Netherlands, Sweden and Brazil.
The last-16 fixtures are as follow:
- Saturday: Germany beat Nigeria; Norway beat Australia
- Sunday: England vs. Cameroon; France vs. Brazil
- June 24: Spain vs. US; Sweden vs. Canada
- June 25: Italy vs. China; Netherlands vs. Japan
Spain, ranked 13th in the world, has made it to the last 16 for the first time and must now play the US on Monday, while China has maintained its record of having never failed to progress beyond the group stages.
Italy caused the biggest upset of the group stages by beating Australia in the final minutes of its opening group match and the reward is progress to the knockout stages for the first time since 1991.
The Italians could be the surprise outfit of the tournament and beating former finalists China does not seem out of the question.
On Saturday, Australia fell to Norway in penalty kicks. Before the game started, Sam Kerr, the first Australian to score a hat-trick at a World Cup, was tied with American Alex Morgan at the top of the score sheet. Both had five goals.
Following close behind is Brazil's Cristiane on four goals. The Brazilian striker scored the first hat-trick of the tournament and became the oldest player in World Cup history to hit a treble as Brazil beat Jamaica 3-0 in Group C. Aged 34 years and 25 days, Cristiane beat the record held by Cristiano Ronaldo, who was 33 years and 130 days old when he scored a hat-trick in Portugal's 3-3 draw with Spain at Russia 2018.
Brazil's Marta, who scored her 17th goal this week to become the most prolific scorer in World Cup finals history, has scored twice in France. A decent return considering the six-time FIFA Player of the Year was featured in just two of Brazil's three group games -- being on the pitch for a total of just 129 minutes.