'Wonder Woman' vs. 'Soul': 2020's biggest blockbuster battle is on streaming

December has always been one of Hollywood's blockbuster months. Hit films like The Lord of the Rings trilogy, "Avatar" and Disney's Star Wars films have all brought in big box office numbers during the holiday season.

This year will continue the trend with two of the year's most anticipated films going toe to toe over the Christmas weekend as "Wonder Woman 1984" and "Soul" vie for viewers' time. But this year there's one big difference: This showdown won't be at the box office, it will also be streaming into living rooms.

"Wonder Woman 1984," the superhero sequel starring Gal Gadot, premieres on HBO Max — and in theaters — on Christmas day while "Soul," an animated Pixar film starring the vocal talents of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, debuts exclusively on Disney+. Both will be available free of additional charges to subscribers.

The change means that traditional measures of box office sales and on-demand rentals won't be able to determine just how big these blockbusters are.

Instead, the showdown is a perfect symbol of just how much things have radically changed in Hollywood this year.