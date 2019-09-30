Give elk plenty of space this time of year, or you could wind up at the pointy end of the animals.
A group of people in Estes Park, Colorado, found that out last week when a bull elk charged at them on a sidewalk, according to videos posted to Facebook.
The two videos that were posted on Thursday show the elk charging at people and then at a city worker's truck that pulled up on the sidewalk.
Brian Berg, the Estes Park public works employee who posted the videos, pointed out the damage to his work vehicle – a couple of dents and what appears to be a hole near the front bumper.
There was no confirmation as of Thursday night on the extent of injuries in the incident.
The rut, or breeding season, begins in the fall and ends around late January, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife . Officials advise people to give elk and deer plenty of space during rut, as bucks and bulls could become dangerously aggressive and attack without provocation.